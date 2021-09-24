Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 4 Oklahoma, West Virginia will meet to open Big 12 play

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/24 01:53
No. 4 Oklahoma, West Virginia will meet to open Big 12 play

West Virginia (2-1) at No. 4 Oklahoma (3-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Oklahoma by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 10-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma needs a convincing win to silence critics who say the Sooners’ high ranking is unjustified because of their shaky start. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler needs some dominant performances to regain his spot as the Heisman favorite. West Virginia could launch itself into the Top 25 with another victory over a ranked team. The Mountaineers are coming off a 27-21 win over then-No. 15 Virginia Tech.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia RB Leddie Brown vs. Oklahoma's defensive front. Brown ran for 161 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries against Virginia Tech. The Big 12 leader with six touchdowns could take pressure off Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege with a good start. Oklahoma allows just 83.3 yards rushing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: LB Jared Bartlett. He sacked Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister three times, forced a fumble that he recovered and had five tackles.

Oklahoma: LB Nik Bonitto. The preseason AP first-team All-American had two sacks and three tackles for loss against Nebraska.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams did not play last year because of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Oklahoma program. ... West Virginia ranks first nationally in red zone defense and fourth in tackles for loss. ... West Virginia’s Winston Wright Jr. ranks No. 2 in the nation in kickoff returns with 43.0 yards per runback. ... Oklahoma has won 11 straight games. ... Oklahoma is averaging 56.7 points and 624.7 yards in the last three matchups between the programs -- all wins for the Sooners.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Updated : 2021-09-24 04:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last