No. 11 Florida goes for 5th straight vs SEC rival Tennessee

Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at No. 11 Florida (2-1, 0-1), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: Florida by 18 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida leads 30-20, including four in a row.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida tries to bounce back from a gut-wrenching home loss to top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama and extend its dominance over Tennessee. The Gators have won 15 of the last 16 against the Volunteers, who are on the road for the first time this season. Tennessee has dropped eight straight in Gainesville, last winning in 2003.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s vaunted ground game versus Tennessee’s stout run defense. The Gators rank second in the nation in rushing, averaging 335.7 yards a game. The Volunteers have allowed 54.3 yards a game on the ground, which is tied for fifth nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee: Virginia Tech graduate transfer QB Hendon Hooker could get a second straight start in place of former Michigan starter Joe Milton, who suffered a lower body injury against Pittsburgh and was held out last week against Tennessee Tech.

Florida: All eyes will again be on Florida backup QB Anthony Richardson. The redshirt freshman was held out last week against Alabama because of a right hamstring injury. He has 275 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go along with 192 yards passing and two scores in limited action behind Emory Jones.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tennessee has scored at least 30 points in each of its first three games for the first time since 2004. The Vols are averaging 42.7 points, third in the SEC and tied for 15th in the FBS. ... Tennessee has a 38-0 scoring edge in the first quarter this season and is one of two SEC teams yet to give up a point in the first quarter with Arkansas. … Florida has topped 400 yards of offense in 13 consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in the nation. … Florida’s 1,007 yards rushing is its most through three games in 45 years.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25