Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tropical Storm Sam forms, expected to become hurricane

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 23:09
Tropical Storm Sam forms, expected to become hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds Thursday were near 50 mph (85 kph) with additional strengthening expected. The storm is expected to be near major hurricane strength by the end of the weekend.

The storm was centered about 1,745 miles (2,805 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and was moving west about 16 mph (26 kph).

Sam is the 18th named storm of an active hurricane season.

Updated : 2021-09-24 01:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last