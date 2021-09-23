No. 3 Oregon opens Pac-12 play against struggling Arizona

Arizona (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at No. 3 Oregon (3-0, 0-0), Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: Oregon by 28 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oregon leads 27-17.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon is rolling undefeated into the Pac-12 season. The Ducks jumped a spot in this week's AP Top 25 to No. 3 after defeating Stony Brook 48-17. It's the highest Oregon has been ranked since 2014. Arizona is headed in the opposite direction. The Wildcats are without a win this season and coming off a disappointing 21-19 loss to lower-division Northern Arizona. The Wildcats have a school-record 15-game losing streak.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona ranks second-to-last in the Pac-12 in rush defense, allowing an average of 192.33 yards a game. That could mean a big day for Oregon's running backs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye. Verdell had a big day against Ohio State, with 161 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, as well as 34 yards receiving and another score.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona: WR Stanley Berryhill's 28 catches are second-most in the Pac-12, and his 87.7 yards per game ranks third in the conference. He has a conference-best 133.3 all-purpose yards a game. Berryhill had a 51-yard punt return last weekend against Northern Arizona, longest for a Wildcat since 2017.

Oregon: Safety Verone McKinley III had a pair of interceptions against Stony Brook and leads the Pac-12 with three so far this season. It was his second career multi-interception game. Arizona quarterbacks have been intercepted four times, second most in the league behind Washington QBs with five.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon has won 14 straight games at Autzen Stadium. ... The Wildcats have not won in Eugene since 2014. ... Arizona has a six-game losing streak on the road against the Pac-12. ... The last time the Wildcats beat a ranked opponent was in 2018 when they routed the No. 19 Ducks 44-15. ... Arizona's last win over a top-5 team was in 2014 when they came to Eugene and beat the No. 2 Ducks. ... Arizona hasn't defeated a ranked team on the road since 2014. ... Oregon has not shut out a team since 2012, and that was against Arizona.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25