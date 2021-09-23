Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico fines soccer teams for capping female players' wages

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 22:31
Mexico fines soccer teams for capping female players' wages

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-monopoly commission announced Thursday it has fined 17 soccer teams for conspiring to impose a cap on the salaries of women soccer players.

The commission said the teams will be fined about $9 million for illegal practices.

The clubs acted somewhat openly through the Mexican Soccer Federation, and the commission said the effect was “to deepen even further the salary gap between male and female soccer players.” Those named by the commission included Mexico’s top soccer teams.

The salary cap appears to have been in place since Mexico’s women’s soccer league was formed in 2016. The wage cap was apparently increased in 2018, and continued through 2019.

Another agreement between teams included limits on players’ ability to switch teams and get higher salaries.

Updated : 2021-09-24 01:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last