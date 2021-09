Though it was slower than previous days, lava and ash continued to pour from the Cumbre Vieja volcano for a fifth day on Thursday, shooting up to 4,20... Though it was slower than previous days, lava and ash continued to pour from the Cumbre Vieja volcano for a fifth day on Thursday, shooting up to 4,200 meters (13,860 feet) high, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute. The volcanic fire lit up the island in hues of red as it burned throughout the night before.