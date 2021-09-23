Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _
Boston 88 65 .575 6
New York 86 67 .562 8
Toronto 85 67 .559
Baltimore 48 104 .316 45½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 66 .563 _
Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½
Detroit 74 78 .487 11½
Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½
Minnesota 67 85 .441 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 91 61 .599 _
Seattle 83 69 .546 8
Oakland 82 70 .539 9
Los Angeles 72 80 .474 19
Texas 55 97 .362 36

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas (Howard 0-4) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 12-8) at Minnesota (Ober 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Oakland (Montas 12-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-23 23:38 GMT+08:00

