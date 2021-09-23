Alexa
MATCHDAY: Leader Bayern Munich takes on promoted Fürth

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/23 21:46
Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, celebrates with Omar Richards after scoring his side's seventh goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match b...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Bayern Munich visits promoted Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga looking for another big win. Bayern beat the other promoted team in the league, Bochum, 7-0 last week with two goals by midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Bayern is top of the league — level on points with Wolfsburg — and has 20 goals from five Bundesliga games. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could have next week's Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv in mind when selecting his team.

___

Updated : 2021-09-23 23:37 GMT+08:00

