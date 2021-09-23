Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla kidnapper to Chile

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 21:22
Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla kidnapper to Chile

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has extradited a former Chilean guerrilla who carried out kidnappings in Mexico.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said Raúl Julio Escobar Poblete was handed over to Chilean authorities on Wednesday to be put on a flight to Chile.

Chile wants to try Escobar Poblete for the killing of a Chilean senator in 1991. Escobar Poblete was known by the alias “Comandante Emilio” in his home country, but lived in relative obscurity in Mexico for years.

Secretly, he led a ring that kidnapped people, including former Mexican presidential candidate Diego Fernández de Cevallos. Escobar Poblete was arrested in Mexico in 2017 and convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to 60 years in prison. .

On April 1, 1991, Chilean Sen. Jaime Guzman was killed at a campus of Catholic University in Santiago. Guzman was a supporter of dictator Augusto Pinochet, who had left office a year earlier. The operation was allegedly carried out by the Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front.

Updated : 2021-09-23 23:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1