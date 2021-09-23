Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages

'Let me touch you,' says message on children's outfits sold by popular Chinese designer JNBY

  134
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 20:57
(Xiaohongshu, 蘑菇蘑菇 photo)

(Xiaohongshu, 蘑菇蘑菇 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese fashion label has recalled kid-sized outfits bearing depictions of Indian people being shot as well as the phrases “let me touch you” and “welcome to hell,” according to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report.

Following posts by a concerned mother on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, major Chinese clothing brand JNBY pulled the clothes from shelves and issued apologies.

The woman’s four-year-old child received the items from his grandparents, who did not understand the bizarre and disturbing messages written in English.

“Welcome to hell? Excuse me? Who are you welcoming? And all these images of purgatory... Just the thought of it disturbs me,” the woman wrote on social media, per SCMP.

Others chimed in after her post went viral.

“’Let me touch you?’ Is the designer promoting pedophilia?” wondered one user.

Another posted images of a black down JNBY coat, also kid-sized, with a drawing of a presumably South Asian person being shot full of arrows. The caption reads, “The whole place is full of Indians. I will take this gun and blow them to pieces,” according to the report.

The company commented under the mother’s original post, explaining, “We are deeply sorry for the improper images on our children’s wear products and the trouble they have caused our customers.” Later, it issued an apology on Weibo.

However, the brand has a history of disturbing behavior when it comes to its designs and marketing for children, which has been cataloged and also posted on Weibo.

JNBY, which was founded in 1994, is listed in Hong Kong and had revenue in China of RMB$2.3 billion (US335 million) in the second half of 2020, the newspaper wrote.
JNBY
clothing
China
fashion
controversy
controversial
India
racism
pedophilia

RELATED ARTICLES

Myth of ‘ASEAN Centrality’ lies exposed as Indonesian prominence on rise
Myth of ‘ASEAN Centrality’ lies exposed as Indonesian prominence on rise
2021/09/22 14:43
Mainland Affairs Council blasts China's ban on Taiwan wax, sugar apples
Mainland Affairs Council blasts China's ban on Taiwan wax, sugar apples
2021/09/20 11:07
Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats
Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats
2021/09/20 10:36
China to halt shipments of sugar apples, wax apples from Taiwan
China to halt shipments of sugar apples, wax apples from Taiwan
2021/09/19 14:18
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
2021/09/19 12:30

Updated : 2021-09-23 22:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast