Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese fashion label has recalled kid-sized outfits bearing depictions of Indian people being shot as well as the phrases “let me touch you” and “welcome to hell,” according to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report.

Following posts by a concerned mother on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, major Chinese clothing brand JNBY pulled the clothes from shelves and issued apologies.

The woman’s four-year-old child received the items from his grandparents, who did not understand the bizarre and disturbing messages written in English.

“Welcome to hell? Excuse me? Who are you welcoming? And all these images of purgatory... Just the thought of it disturbs me,” the woman wrote on social media, per SCMP.

Others chimed in after her post went viral.

“’Let me touch you?’ Is the designer promoting pedophilia?” wondered one user.

Another posted images of a black down JNBY coat, also kid-sized, with a drawing of a presumably South Asian person being shot full of arrows. The caption reads, “The whole place is full of Indians. I will take this gun and blow them to pieces,” according to the report.

The company commented under the mother’s original post, explaining, “We are deeply sorry for the improper images on our children’s wear products and the trouble they have caused our customers.” Later, it issued an apology on Weibo.

However, the brand has a history of disturbing behavior when it comes to its designs and marketing for children, which has been cataloged and also posted on Weibo.

JNBY, which was founded in 1994, is listed in Hong Kong and had revenue in China of RMB$2.3 billion (US335 million) in the second half of 2020, the newspaper wrote.