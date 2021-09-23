Antidiabetic Sulphonylureas Market 2021 Booming Across the Globe Key Segments – Type, Application, And Region

Sulphonylureas are a class of organic compounds used in antidiabetic drugs that are widely used for management of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Antidiabetic sulphonylurea stimulate secretion of insulin from Beta cells in the pancreas, thus allowing the cells to use insulin better in response to rising levels of glucose in the blood. Major diabetes consequences include blindness, amputations, and kidney failure, with higher risk of death.

Aging individuals and those with obesity are the key high-risk audience for diabetes. Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of obesity, and rising patient awareness levels are some major factors driving antidiabetic sulphonylureas market growth. A number of initiatives aimed at providing cost-effective anti-diabetic drugs to patients by establishing a sophisticated healthcare reimbursement network is a key global trend in developed countries.

Introduction of new and more efficient diabetes treatment and monitoring products is also expected to boost market growth to a significant extent in future. However, side effects of medicines such as hypoglycemia or low blood glucose level, skin reactions, unusual hunger, weight gain, upset stomach (nausea, diarrhea, tendency to pass gas), and dark urine expression are some factors restraining growth of the global antidiabetic sulphonylures market. Also, pregnant women, individuals allergic to sulfa drugs, and those with kidney or liver diseases are not recommended to consume antidiabetic sulphonylures drugs, which is impacting growth of the target market significantly.

Global Antidiabetic Sulphonylureas Market Segmentation:

Market segmentation by type:

First Generation

The Second Generation

The Third Generation

Market segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players:

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co.

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Servier Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb