Antiemetics Market Primary Factor Driving Growth Is Increasing Number of Cancer Patients Worldwide

An antiemetic is a drug that helps to prevent vomiting and nausea. Antiemetics are commonly used to treat the side effects of opioid analgesics, general anesthetics, and chemotherapy. Further, vomiting and nausea are the consequences faced by the patients suffering from illness such as dizziness, motion sickness, pregnancy and food poisoning. In case of gastroenteritis, especially if the patient is dehydrated antiemetics may be used. In case of pregnant women, these drugs provide remarkable relief to women who undergo morning sickness, during the early phase of the pregnancy. Moreover, antiemetic drugs are very helpful for women wherein morning sickness lasts for longer period.

Primary factor driving growth of the global antiemetics market is increasing number of cancer patients worldwide. Chemotherapy used for the treatment of cancer pose side effects such as vomiting and nausea which in turn supports the usage of antiemetic drugs. Furthermore, rising number of gastroenteritis patients drives growth of the global antiemetics market.

However lack of suitable animal model that will mimic the human responses to antiemetic therapy restraints the market growth. Antiemetic drugs, that are in clinical phase requires more improvement in clinical trial design for their commercialization purpose.

North America and Europe markets hold comparatively larger share in global antiemetics market due to increasing rate of cancer affected population. Asia Pacific market is the fastest growing segment owing to high incidence rate of gastroenteritis and other diseases with increasing number of cancer population in the region.

Global Antiemetics Market Segmentation:

Global antiemetics market segmentation by drug class:

5-HT3 receptor antagonists

Dopamine antagonists

NK1 receptor antagonist

Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)

Cannabinoids

Benzodiazepines

Anticholinergics

Steroids

Others

Global antiemetics market segmentation by application:

Chemotherapy

Motion sickness

Gastroenteritis

General anesthetics

Opioid analgesics

Dizziness

Pregnancy

Food poisoning

Emotional stress

Others

Global antiemetics market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi, Merck & Co.,

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Astellas Pharma, Inc.,

Eli Lilly and Company

Abbott, Cipla Ltd.,

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Baxter International

IPCA Labs