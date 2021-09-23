Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery Market Key Factor Is Rising Awareness About ill Effects Caused By Snoring And Benefits Of Associated Treatments

Snoring is common sleep disorder wherein hoarse or harsh sounds occur while breathing, resulting from repetitive narrowing and collapsing of the upper airway or vibrating of the soft palate. Snoring disorder has a tendency to worsen with age. Snoring not only disrupts sleep patterns of other individuals sleeping in the room, it also impairs sleep quality of the person with this disorder. Untreated snoring leads to multiple adverse health outcomes including systemic hypertension, coronary artery disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. Anti-snoring treatments are bifurcated into anti-snoring devices and appropriate snoring surgery.
Major factors driving growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market include rising awareness about ill effects caused by snoring and benefits of associated treatments. In addition, high prevalence of cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption, increasing geriatric population and obese population are also directly responsible for fueling growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. Moreover, demand for anti-snoring devices is expected to increase due to technological advancements and development of new and innovative devices and treatments. Compared to snoring surgical procedures, demand for anti-snoring devices is higher owing to less invasive nature, lower cost, and significant efforts by government and healthcare organizations to promote adoption of these devices. However, high cost of anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery may act as a restraint to growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market to some extent over the forecast period.
North America market dominates the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market in terms of revenue generation, followed by the market in Europe. However, developing countries in Asia Pacific and Africa represent revenue opportunities owing to increasing number of patients and substantial volume of unmet needs. Moreover, innovative marketing and advertising campaigns in these untapped markets will generate awareness among the population about anti-snoring devices and surgery.
Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Segmentation:
Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market, by devices type
Oral Appliances
Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) (Non-custom MADs and Custom-made MADs)
Tongue-retaining Devices
Nasal Devices
External Nasal Dilators
Other Nasal Devices
Position Control Devices
Chin Straps
Tongue-stabilizing Devices
Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) Therapy Devices
Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market, by surgery type
Laser-assisted Uvulopalatoplasty
Radiofrequency Ablation
Pillar Procedure
Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)
Injection Snoreplasty
Palatal Stiffening
Other Surgical Procedures
Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market, by region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
To Get More Insights, Visit: https://marketresearch.biz/report/anti-snoring-devices-and-snoring-surgery-market/request-sample/
Key Players:
Sleeping Well LLC
Apnea Sciences Corporation
The Pure Sleep Company
Somnomed Limited
Airway Management Inc.
Theravent Inc.
Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Meditas Ltd.
AccuMED Corp.
Fisher &Paykel Healthcare
GE Healthcare
ImThera Medical Inc.
Medtronic Plc
Philips Healthcare
ResMed Inc.
Whole You Inc.