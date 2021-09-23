Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery Market Key Factor Is Rising Awareness About ill Effects Caused By Snoring And Benefits Of Associated Treatments

Snoring is common sleep disorder wherein hoarse or harsh sounds occur while breathing, resulting from repetitive narrowing and collapsing of the upper airway or vibrating of the soft palate. Snoring disorder has a tendency to worsen with age. Snoring not only disrupts sleep patterns of other individuals sleeping in the room, it also impairs sleep quality of the person with this disorder. Untreated snoring leads to multiple adverse health outcomes including systemic hypertension, coronary artery disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. Anti-snoring treatments are bifurcated into anti-snoring devices and appropriate snoring surgery.

Major factors driving growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market include rising awareness about ill effects caused by snoring and benefits of associated treatments. In addition, high prevalence of cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption, increasing geriatric population and obese population are also directly responsible for fueling growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. Moreover, demand for anti-snoring devices is expected to increase due to technological advancements and development of new and innovative devices and treatments. Compared to snoring surgical procedures, demand for anti-snoring devices is higher owing to less invasive nature, lower cost, and significant efforts by government and healthcare organizations to promote adoption of these devices. However, high cost of anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery may act as a restraint to growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market to some extent over the forecast period.

North America market dominates the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market in terms of revenue generation, followed by the market in Europe. However, developing countries in Asia Pacific and Africa represent revenue opportunities owing to increasing number of patients and substantial volume of unmet needs. Moreover, innovative marketing and advertising campaigns in these untapped markets will generate awareness among the population about anti-snoring devices and surgery.

Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Segmentation:

Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market, by devices type

Oral Appliances

Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) (Non-custom MADs and Custom-made MADs)

Tongue-retaining Devices

Nasal Devices

External Nasal Dilators

Other Nasal Devices

Position Control Devices

Chin Straps

Tongue-stabilizing Devices

Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) Therapy Devices

Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market, by surgery type

Laser-assisted Uvulopalatoplasty

Radiofrequency Ablation

Pillar Procedure

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)

Injection Snoreplasty

Palatal Stiffening

Other Surgical Procedures

Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market, by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To Get More Insights, Visit: https://marketresearch.biz/report/anti-snoring-devices-and-snoring-surgery-market/request-sample/

Key Players:

Sleeping Well LLC

Apnea Sciences Corporation

The Pure Sleep Company

Somnomed Limited

Airway Management Inc.

Theravent Inc.

Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Meditas Ltd.

AccuMED Corp.

Fisher &Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

ImThera Medical Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Philips Healthcare

ResMed Inc.

Whole You Inc.