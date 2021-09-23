Alexa
Artificial Intelligence Market Driving By Increasing Adoption In Consumer Electronics And Healthcare Sector

By Prudour
2021/09/23 09:55

Artificial intelligence is an area of computer science that uses digital computers or robots that have ability to perform tasks by using human intelligence which include learning or acquisition of information, reasoning, and self-correction. Artificial systems are commonly used in expert systems that make complex decisions, speech recognition, evaluate investment opportunities etc.

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in consumer electronics and the healthcare sector is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intellegence market. This demand is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period owing to increasing application of artificial intelligence in various other sectors. Features such as high computing power and accuracy to enhance productivity and improve customer satisfaction are factors expected to drive demand over the forecast period. Rising adoption of artificial intelligence technology in media and advertising to determine the influencing factors for consumer buying behavior is expected to boost demand during the forecast period.

Challenges such as high production and deployment costs are hampering demand for artificial intelligence technology in the market globally. Lack of skilled labor to manage, monitor, and operate systems is restricting growth of the global artificial intelligence market. Majority of companies operating in the market are facing challenge related to accumulating funds for early stage R&D of prototypes and their underlying technologies

North America is the leading regional market and is expected to hold its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of artificial intelligence technology in various sectors, cloud-based services, and government funding. The market in Europe is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. Among other regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid and high revenue growth during the forecast period.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation:

Global artificial intelligence market segmentation by solution:

Hardware
Software
Services

Global artificial intelligence market segmentation by technology:

Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Machine Vision

Global artificial intelligence market segmentation by industry verticals:

Media & Advertising
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Others (Automotive, Agriculture, and Educational Institutions)

Global artificial intelligence market segmentation by region:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Atomwise Inc.
Google Inc.
IBM Corp.
Microsoft Corporation
Rocket Fuel Inc.
Qlik Technologies Inc
MicroStrategy Inc
Brighterion, Inc
Numenta Inc
Sentient Technologies
Inbenta Technologies

Updated : 2021-09-23 20:36 GMT+08:00

