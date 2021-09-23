Automotive Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors Market Growth By Rising Demand From Automotive Sector

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors are detection systems that estimate how far an object is by illuminating it with pulsed laser light. The light measures the reflected optical pulse emitted by the object, and depending on the wavelengths and laser return time, the system measures the distance to the target object and offers a digital representation onscreen. This method is called Time of Flight. LiDAR sensors functions on cutting-edge technology and the industry is relatively R&D-intensive.

Rapid growth of this market is attributed to rising demand from automotive OEMs for application in self-driving cars and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). In addition, technological superiority of LiDAR over other available sensors in the automotive industry such as RADAR and cameras, increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles, stringent government regulations for vehicle safety, efforts by car manufacturers to adopt LiDAR for fatality reduction, especially during night driving, are primary factors fueling growth of the global automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors market. However, high cost of technology and low volumes of sales currently could hamper growth of the market.

Depending on level of automation, different levels of LiDAR are required. Low level of automation requires single LiDAR to be integrated as lesser amount of surrounding data is required. In the same way, as the level of automation increases, multiple LiDAR will be required. Currently, LiDAR levels 3 and 4 have high demand. However, LiDAR levels 2 and 5 are in the development phase.

Europe accounts for majority revenue share in the global automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors market owing to presence of a high number of autonomous vehicle OEMs and various LiDAR manufacturers in the region. Key players in countries in Europe are focused on strengthening customer base and expanding market footprint by adopting strategies such as entering into partnerships and collaborations with global players.

North America market is expected to lead in the next 10 years owing to focus on more technological advancements, and also because there is presence of several emerging players in the market in this region. Demand for automotive LiDAR in Asia Pacific is limited; however, due to presence of automakers in some countries in Asia Pacific and rising demand for mid-segment automated vehicles, demand for LiDAR sensors is expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors Market Segmentation:

Global market segmentation by Application

Semi-autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles

Global market segmentation by image type

2 Dimensional

3 Dimensional

Global market segmentation by technology

Solid state

Mechanical/scanning

Global market segmentation by location

Bumper and grill

Headlight and taillight

Roof and upper pillars

Others (windscreens and rear-view mirrors, among others)

Global market segmentation by vehicle Type

ICE

Hybrid

Battery electric

Global market segmentation by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Delphi Automotive PLC

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

LeddarTech Inc.

First Sensor AG

Quanergy Systems Inc.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.