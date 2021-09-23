Alexa
Smart Building Market Key factor Are Increasing Demand For System Integration And Need To Improve Energy Efficiency

By Prudour
2021/09/23 09:58

Smart building provides the structure to automatically handle operations and functionalities in a building such as controlling lighting, security monitoring, ventilation and heating, parking, maintenance and various other systems. Smart buildings collect data using sensors, microchips, and actuators, and manage systems accordingly. This enables improved performance and reliability of assets, which automatically affect energy use, space optimization, and environmental impact of buildings.

A global smart building includes real-time systems for handling the working of a building using a single interface. Smart buildings use hardware and software, which makes the building function more efficiently and it also improve its life-span by tracking and alerting the concerned personnel regarding potential or existing problems. This can be done by installing building automation systems (BAS) and networking technologies.

Primary factors driving growth of global smart building market are increasing demand for system integration, need to improve energy efficiency, for improving productivity of an organization, to ensure support for maintenance etc.

High investment for well-constructed and integrated smart technologies are some of the major factors restraining growth of the global smart building market.

The market in Europe is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the global smart building market throughout the forecast period due to significant adoption rate, modified policy frameworks, operational efficiencies, cost containment, and sustainability benefits, and changing business dynamics.

Global Smart Building Market Segmentation:

Global smart building market segmentation by type:

Building Automation Software
Services

Global smart building market segmentation by building type:

Residential buildings
Commercial buildings
Hospitality
Airports
Institutional
Industrial

Global smart building market segmentation by region:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Johnson Controls Inc.
ABB Group
General Electric
Cisco systems Inc.
Hewlett-Packard Inc.
Accenture plc
Ingersoll-Rand plc
Delta Controls
Emerson Electric Company
Honeywell International Inc

