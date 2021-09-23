3D Imaging Market Major Factor Driving Growth Is Increasing Application In Healthcare And Automation Sectors

3D imaging is a technique of projecting a 3-dimensional image on a 2-dimensional surface by creating an optical illusion of depth in an image. Scanning machine, motion or still, is used to capture a 3-dimensional photograph of a subject and is displayed on screen/display.

Major factor driving demand for 3D imaging market is its increasing application in healthcare and automation sectors, and this demand is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to technological advancements, and its increasing applications in various sectors.

In healthcare industry, 3D medical imaging help doctors to perform complicated surgeries with easy access to vital and hard to reach organs, and also allows beforehand planning of operations with help of data visualization. In addition, 3D imaging applications in media and entertainment sectors is increasing. These factors are expected to boost growth of the global 3D imaging market during forecast period. Furthermore, its widespread application in planning, designing, modeling, facial identification etc. in various other sectors and supporting technologies such as 3D viewing glasses, 3D cameras, 3D printing etc. is expected to further fuel growth of the global 3D imaging market globally.

High cost of 3D imaging software and systems, coupled with lack of infrastructure to support diverse 3D imaging devices is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global 3D imaging market to a certain extent over the forecast period. However, demand for virtual reality, and emergence of 4D technology in developing countries are likely to create growth opportunities for the global 3D imaging market.

North America market has witnessed rapid revenue growth and adoption over the past five years and is projected grow significantly in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in terms of revenue owing to expansion of healthcare, entertainment, and automation sectors, especially in emerging economies in this region.

Global 3D Imaging Market Segmentation:

Global 3D imaging market segmentation by display technology:

Anaglyph

Stereoscopy

Auto-stereoscopy

Holography

Volumetric display

Global 3D imaging market segmentation by application:

3D Modelling

3D scanning

Layout and animation

3D rendering

Image reconstruction

Global 3D imaging market segmentation by end user:

Healthcare and medical

Defense and security

Industrial application

Architecture and Engineering

Media and entertainment

Others

Global 3D imaging market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Stemmer Imaging Ltd.

Infineon Technologies

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Corporation

GE Healthcare