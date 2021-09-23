4K TV Market Growth Driven By Growing Popularity of 4K Technology And Its Advantages

4K televisions (TVs), also known as ultra–HD TVs, are biggest change in the television industry. 4K resolution refers to format of 4096 x 2160 pixels, which is four times the 1,920 x 1,080 pixels found in your full HD TV. Ultra-HD televisions are combination of 4K resolution, high frame rate, high dynamic range, vibrant colors, and wide color range.

Major factors driving growth of the global 4K TV market are growing popularity of 4K technology and its advantages, inclination towards consumer electronics, and rising disposable income. In addition, technological advancements and increasing investment in 4K technology to provide ultra-high definition (UHD) content is another factor driving growth of the market. Changing standard of living coupled with changing consumer preference towards 4K TV’s is further driving growth of the market. Increasing adoption of ultra-high definition cameras and camcorders by professional filmmakers to provide crystal clear, sharp, and immersive visual experience to viewers is further propelling growth of the global 4K TV market. Increasing adoption of 4K TVs for home theater entertainment, gaming, and 4K set-top boxes are further expected to boost demand.

Major factor hampering growth of the global 4K TV market is high cost of television set. However, technological advancements and increasing R&D by major players is expected to provide 4K TV sets at cheaper cost in the coming years. In addition, high electricity consumption is another major factor hampering growth of the global 4K TV market. Potential application of 4K television in military intelligence gathering and monitoring and telepresence & telemedicine are expected to present new opportunities for major players during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market accounts for XX% of global share and is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of major players in countries such as China, Korea etc. and rising disposable income. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the next ten years, followed by Europe.

Global 4K TV Market Segmentation:

Global 4k TV market segmentation by display technology:

LCD (liquid crystal display)

OLED (organic light emitting diode) display

Global 4k TV market segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global 4k TV market segmentation by screen size:

Below 52 inches

52 to 65 inches

Above 65 inches

Global 4k TV market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To Get More Insights, Visit: https://marketresearch.biz/report/4k-tv-market/request-sample/

Key Players:

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.,

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TOSHIBA Corporation

TTE Technology Inc.

Skyworth Electronics Lt