3D Printed Medical Devices Market Major Factors Driving Growth Is Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Advanced process with high degree of accuracy, efficient use of raw materials, ability to build customized products to offer patient specific treatment, and high competency techniques over traditional techniques are advantages of 3D printing in the healthcare industry. Technologies used to create 3D printed devices include stereolithography (SLA), selective layer sintering (SLS), digital light processing (DLP), fused deposition modelling (FDM), polyjet / inkjet 3D printing, and electronic beam melting (EBM). 3D printing technology is used to develop a wide variety of medical devices such as orthopedic implants, prosthetics, dental implants, and hearing aids, etc. Furthermore, 3D printing technology is also used by hospitals and academic institutes to develop models for training purposes.

Major factors driving growth of the global 3D printed medical devices market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as peripheral vascular diseases, diabetes-related gangrene cases, osteoarthritis, cases related to dental issues or facial disorders. In addition, factors such as increasing incidences of accidents, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness regarding personal care, and government initiatives for R&D activities and product innovations are expected to fuel growth of the global 3D printed medical devices market over the forecast period.

High cost involved for production, 3D printing software and installation are major factors restraining growth of the global 3D printing market. Moreover, lack of skilled, qualified practitioners and labors to follow standard protocol are factors restraining the global 3D printing market. However, increasing competition among major key players is expected to result in cost reduction of 3D printing products which in turn will further increase product demand.

North America market is dominating the global 3D printed medical devices market, followed by Europe. North America market is holds major share in the global market owing to high development of 3D technology, and rising demand for organ transplants across this region.

Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segmnetation:

Global market segmentation by Material:

Plastics

Thermoplastics

Photopolymers

Biomaterial Inks

Polymers

Ceramics

Hydrogels

Metals and Alloys

Global market segmentation by technology:

Stereolithography (SLA) – Liquid

Based 3D Printing

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) –Powder Based 3D Printing

Digital Light Processing(DLP)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): Plastic Filament Extrusion Based Technology

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

PolyJet / InkJet 3D Printing

Global market segmentation by type:

Orthopaedic Implants

Dental Implants

Cranio-maxillofacial Implants

Internal and External Prostheses

Global market segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

Global market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Players:

Stratasys Ltd.

Concept Laser GmbH

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Optomec Inc.

Microtec Gesellschaft Fur Microcomputervertrieb MBH

EOS GmbH

The ExOne Company

Materialise NV

Beijing Tiertime Technology Co. Ltd.