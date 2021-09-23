3D Printed Medical Devices Market Major Factors Driving Growth Is Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Advanced process with high degree of accuracy, efficient use of raw materials, ability to build customized products to offer patient specific treatment, and high competency techniques over traditional techniques are advantages of 3D printing in the healthcare industry. Technologies used to create 3D printed devices include stereolithography (SLA), selective layer sintering (SLS), digital light processing (DLP), fused deposition modelling (FDM), polyjet / inkjet 3D printing, and electronic beam melting (EBM). 3D printing technology is used to develop a wide variety of medical devices such as orthopedic implants, prosthetics, dental implants, and hearing aids, etc. Furthermore, 3D printing technology is also used by hospitals and academic institutes to develop models for training purposes.
Major factors driving growth of the global 3D printed medical devices market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as peripheral vascular diseases, diabetes-related gangrene cases, osteoarthritis, cases related to dental issues or facial disorders. In addition, factors such as increasing incidences of accidents, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness regarding personal care, and government initiatives for R&D activities and product innovations are expected to fuel growth of the global 3D printed medical devices market over the forecast period.
High cost involved for production, 3D printing software and installation are major factors restraining growth of the global 3D printing market. Moreover, lack of skilled, qualified practitioners and labors to follow standard protocol are factors restraining the global 3D printing market. However, increasing competition among major key players is expected to result in cost reduction of 3D printing products which in turn will further increase product demand.
North America market is dominating the global 3D printed medical devices market, followed by Europe. North America market is holds major share in the global market owing to high development of 3D technology, and rising demand for organ transplants across this region.
Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segmnetation:
Global market segmentation by Material:
Plastics
Thermoplastics
Photopolymers
Biomaterial Inks
Polymers
Ceramics
Hydrogels
Metals and Alloys
Global market segmentation by technology:
Stereolithography (SLA) – Liquid
Based 3D Printing
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) –Powder Based 3D Printing
Digital Light Processing(DLP)
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): Plastic Filament Extrusion Based Technology
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
PolyJet / InkJet 3D Printing
Global market segmentation by type:
Orthopaedic Implants
Dental Implants
Cranio-maxillofacial Implants
Internal and External Prostheses
Global market segmentation by application:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)
Global market segmentation by region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Key Players:
Stratasys Ltd.
Concept Laser GmbH
3D Systems Corporation
Arcam AB
Optomec Inc.
Microtec Gesellschaft Fur Microcomputervertrieb MBH
EOS GmbH
The ExOne Company
Materialise NV
Beijing Tiertime Technology Co. Ltd.