Active Protection Systems Market Drive Factor Are Geo-Political Tensions, And Political Instability In Various Countries

Active Protection Systems (APS) or ‘Active Defense Suite’ are novel survivability concepts developed to provide protection to Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) – mainly battle tanks, light tanks, armored infantry fighting vehicles, and wheeled armored vehicles. An active protection system is designed to detect, track, intercept, and utilize various means of protection, which are activated at a distance that is ideally safe from the defended vehicle, and is used to destroy, disrupt, or degrade an incoming missile or projectile. This ideally reduces or eliminates its penetration capability as well as reduces the lethal effects of the threat and ensures vehicle survival. Active protection system can also provide protection from threats in various mission applications such as fixed sites, ships, and combat vehicles, among others.

Major factor driving growth of the global active protection systems market is geo-political tensions, and political instability in various countries around the globe. Increasing terror activities, and attacks by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) – locally known by its Arabic acronym ‘Daesh’ – in a number of countries is prompting governments of various countries to take defensive measures. Robust demand for land-based defense systems and for ballistic missile defense systems, research and development undertaken to develop advanced technology-based designs of combat systems, modernization of existing fleets, increasing military use of offensive weapons for tactical operations, etc. are other primary factors driving increase in adoption of active protection systems globally.

Currently, the market in North America dominates the global market, accounting for maximum revenue share, followed by the market in Europe, while the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in the coming years. Rising geo-political tensions in the Middle Eastern region is boosting growth of the global active protection systems market to a significant extent. Also, collective efforts by governments of the U.S. and South Korea to build land-based air and missile defense system in South Korea is a macro-economic factor boosting growth of the active protection systems market. Likewise, India and China’s efforts to upgrade defense systems is fueling growth of the global active protection systems market.

Global Active Protection Systems Market Segmentation:

Global market segmentation by platform:

Land

Naval

Airborne

Global market segmentation by system type:

Radar Decoy

Electro-Optics Jammers

Infrared Decoy

Directed Energy

Light Weapon Defense

Rocket/Missile Based

Global market segmentation by end user:

Defense

Homeland Security

Global market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To Gain Deep Insights, Request Sample PDF Of This Report @ https://marketresearch.biz/report/active-protection-systems-market/request-sample/

Key Players:

Airbus Group

Artis, LLC

Aselsan A.S.

Israel Military Industries

KBM

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB