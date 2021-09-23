Adventure Packages Market Key Factor For Growth Is Rapid Increase In Tourism Industry

Adventure packages, are adventure holidays tour and travel packages, and is attracting a larger number of audience as compared to other tourism segments recently, owing to the level of excitement, and experience of exploring scenic and remote places and locations. Adventure packages include outdoor activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, trekking, sky diving, scuba diving, rafting, and various others.

Adventure packages have become the fastest growing segment in tourism industry since the recent past, and their consumer base is increasing rapidly. Increase in sharing of adventure experiences, images, and videos in real-time on social networking platforms is a major trend, and this is a major factor driving demand for adventure packages globally. Growth of global adventure packages market is primarily driven by increasing per capita spending of individuals, especially in developed countries. Promotion of tourism by governments of various countries is another factor driving growth of the global adventure packages market. Fewer travel barriers as compared to the past such as easier availability and connectivity of transportation, low air fares, and improved Internet and mobile connectivity are other factors driving growth of the global adventure packages market.

Some major factors restraining growth of the global adventure packages market include unpredictable weather, high risks involved with activities such as caving, mountaineering, rock climbing, and other extreme activities etc. Political instability, and terrorism are also expected to hamper growth of the global adventure packages market. However, rising preference for adventure tours over relaxing vacations or tours is also expected to create opportunities for key players and thereby spur growth of the global market.

Europe market dominates the adventure packages market in terms of revenue and the dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to rising preference for adventure packages over vacations. Also, social media platforms are serving to bring about more awareness regarding new and lesser known locations for potential adventure seeking individuals to explore. North America accounts for second highest revenue contribution currently, while growth of the adventure packages market in Asia pacific is expected to increase significantly due to rising per capita income and disposable income among consumers in countries in the region.

Global Adventure Packages Market Segmentation:

Global adventure packages market segmentation by adventure type:

Hard adventure

Soft adventure

Others

Global adventure packages market segmentation by package type:

Family packages

Group packages

Couple packages

Global adventure packages market segmentation by budget type:

High budget

Medium Budget

Low budget

Global adventure packages market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Austin-Lehman Adventures

G Adventures

Mountain Travel Sobek (MTS)

Geographic Expeditions

Intrepid Travels

Boundless Journeys

Butterfield & Robinson

Wilderness Travels

Classic Journeys

Abercrombie & Kent