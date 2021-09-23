Alexa
Italy to grant Taiwanese students scholarships

More grants available for those who apply for master’s courses than language schools

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 19:00
Taiwanese can apply for grants to study in Italy (Representative office of Taipei in Italy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Italian government is opening applications for the first time to Taiwanese students for an academic grant aimed at boosting international cooperation.

According to the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, applicants for courses and research or training programs that are recognized by Italian educational institutions can apply for "Grants for Foreign and Italian Citizens Living Abroad."

The subsidy will be offered for six to nine months, though language students will only have the opportunity to study for three months.

Taiwan’s representative in Italy, Lee Sing-ying (李新穎), stated that this is the first time Taiwanese students have made it onto the list. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Taiwan in Italy office, CNA reported.

Lee said that while Italy is renowned for its fashion, art, and cultural industries, its technological accomplishments also stand out. He added that he expected the new program to enhance academic exchanges.

