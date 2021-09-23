Alexa
Women's European Championship cash doubles, vast gender gulf

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 16:43
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has doubled prize money for the Women's European Championship while maintaining vast disparities with the cash distributed for men's tournaments.

The 16 teams in the women's competition next year will share 16 million euros ($19 million), while 4.5 million euros ($5 million) will go to clubs who release their players.

The 24 teams at the men's European Championship shared 371 million euros ($435 million) in UEFA prize money this year, but clubs were also guaranteed at least 200 million euros ($235 million) for the release of players.

UEFA said it was “ensuring that more money than ever before is distributed across the women’s game.”

The Women's European Championship is being hosted by England next July after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

