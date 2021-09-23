Alexa
Taiwan leaves electricity rates unchanged for record 7th time

Current prices stay in force until at least March 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 17:53
Electricity rates will remain unchanged until at least March 2022. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electricity rates will remain unchanged until March 2022 in a record seventh consecutive freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced Thursday (Sept. 23).

The average price will stay at NT$2.6253 (US$0.09) per kilowatt-hour for the period from Oct. 2021 until March 2022, CNA reported. The Legislative Yuan approved a new formula to calculate the rate in 2015, but the most recent rise was recorded in early 2018.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) convenes a pricing review committee twice a year to decide whether to adopt electricity rates, with 3% set as the maximum range for a hike.

The latest decision was seen as a way of helping consumers withstand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said.
