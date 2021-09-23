Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Man who turns shattered ceramics into art honored with Taiwan’s top crafts prize

Chen San-huo master of piecing together splintered ceramics and giving them new lease on life

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 17:38
Chen San-huo and his ceramic artwork. (NTCRI photo)

Chen San-huo and his ceramic artwork. (NTCRI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fragmented ceramics artist Chen San-huo (陳三火) from Taiwan has been recognized with the 2021 National Craft Achievement Award for passing on a traditional craft while blending the old with the new.

Born to a temple painter in Tainan, the 71-year-old artisan started his six-decade-long career in a temple repair mission with his father when he tried his hands at “cutting and pasting” shattered glass, which would be used as ornaments on the rooftop.

Having excelled at the profession as a temple restorer with over one hundred commissions, Chen happened to create his first artwork — a Bodhidharma sculpture — using pieces of a broken vase in 2002 during a business trip to a temple in Taichung. This was when he embarked on a life as an artist making works with reclaimed ceramics, vases, and glass bottles as the primary medium.

Dubbed “the artist on the roof,” Chen once said he was “destined to go down the path as one who earns a living as a ceramics craftsman,” according to the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute (NTCRI).

The established artist has received multiple awards in Taiwan for his finesse in bringing out the beauty of imperfection and incorporating a diversity of techniques and originality.

Chen was selected as the recipient of the 2021 National Craft Achievement Award, the country’s highest crafts prize, from a list of 21 veteran artisans.

Man who turns shattered ceramics into art honored with Taiwan’s top crafts prize
Chen San-huo and his ceramic artwork. (NTCRI photo)
Chen San-huo
National Craft Achievement Award
fragmented ceramics
artisan
craftsman
artist

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese artist becomes first non-European winner of Raymond Leblanc Prize
Taiwanese artist becomes first non-European winner of Raymond Leblanc Prize
2021/09/13 11:24
Taipei Fine Arts Museum transformed into nightclub by artist
Taipei Fine Arts Museum transformed into nightclub by artist
2021/09/08 11:15
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
2021/09/04 10:02
Taiwanese musician Whyte expecting to open ears at GMA
Taiwanese musician Whyte expecting to open ears at GMA
2021/08/20 10:04
Famed Taiwan artist expresses anger about unauthorized use of work
Famed Taiwan artist expresses anger about unauthorized use of work
2021/08/19 17:55

Updated : 2021-09-23 19:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast