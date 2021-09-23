Man who turns shattered ceramics into art honored with Taiwan’s top crafts prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fragmented ceramics artist Chen San-huo (陳三火) from Taiwan has been recognized with the 2021 National Craft Achievement Award for passing on a traditional craft while blending the old with the new.

Born to a temple painter in Tainan, the 71-year-old artisan started his six-decade-long career in a temple repair mission with his father when he tried his hands at “cutting and pasting” shattered glass, which would be used as ornaments on the rooftop.

Having excelled at the profession as a temple restorer with over one hundred commissions, Chen happened to create his first artwork — a Bodhidharma sculpture — using pieces of a broken vase in 2002 during a business trip to a temple in Taichung. This was when he embarked on a life as an artist making works with reclaimed ceramics, vases, and glass bottles as the primary medium.

Dubbed “the artist on the roof,” Chen once said he was “destined to go down the path as one who earns a living as a ceramics craftsman,” according to the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute (NTCRI).

The established artist has received multiple awards in Taiwan for his finesse in bringing out the beauty of imperfection and incorporating a diversity of techniques and originality.

Chen was selected as the recipient of the 2021 National Craft Achievement Award, the country’s highest crafts prize, from a list of 21 veteran artisans.



Chen San-huo and his ceramic artwork. (NTCRI photo)