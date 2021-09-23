Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Weekend to see Taiwan’s first autumn weather

Tropical Storms Dianmu, Mindulle unlikely to affect Taiwan

  294
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 17:43
The hot weather of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is unlikely to stay in north Taiwan for another weekend.

The hot weather of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is unlikely to stay in north Taiwan for another weekend. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time this autumn, a northeasterly wind will dominate during the weekend, sending temperatures slightly down in north and east Taiwan, reports said Thursday (Sept. 23).

The Taipei area, Keelung City, Yilan County, and Hualien County could expect maximum temperatures of 31 and 32 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies and occasional rain, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Lows were likely to range from 25 to 26 degrees.

The autumn weather was likely to temporarily replace the high-pressure area that had brought highs of more than 36 degrees during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and was moving east, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

A cold high-pressure area from China was likely to stay close to north Taiwan for three days beginning Friday (Sept. 24), bringing a slight autumn wind. The rest of the country though could still count on highs of around 34 degrees, with afternoon thundershowers still prevalent in mountainous areas all across the country.

Tropical Storm Dianmu off the coast of Vietnam and a tropical depression likely to turn into Tropical Storm Mindulle southeast of Guam Friday would not pose a threat to Taiwan, forecasters said.
Central Weather Bureau
autumn
tropical storm

RELATED ARTICLES

Locals come to aid of couple stuck in remote area of central Taiwan
Locals come to aid of couple stuck in remote area of central Taiwan
2021/09/22 10:15
North Taiwan’s September temperatures 2 degrees higher than average
North Taiwan’s September temperatures 2 degrees higher than average
2021/09/21 20:55
Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats
Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats
2021/09/20 10:36
Taiwanese flock to popular scenic spots amid Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
Taiwanese flock to popular scenic spots amid Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
2021/09/19 16:48
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
2021/09/19 16:43

Updated : 2021-09-23 19:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast