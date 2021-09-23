Weekend to see Taiwan’s first autumn weather

The hot weather of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is unlikely to stay in north Taiwan for another weekend. The hot weather of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is unlikely to stay in north Taiwan for another weekend. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time this autumn, a northeasterly wind will dominate during the weekend, sending temperatures slightly down in north and east Taiwan, reports said Thursday (Sept. 23).

The Taipei area, Keelung City, Yilan County, and Hualien County could expect maximum temperatures of 31 and 32 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies and occasional rain, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Lows were likely to range from 25 to 26 degrees.

The autumn weather was likely to temporarily replace the high-pressure area that had brought highs of more than 36 degrees during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and was moving east, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

A cold high-pressure area from China was likely to stay close to north Taiwan for three days beginning Friday (Sept. 24), bringing a slight autumn wind. The rest of the country though could still count on highs of around 34 degrees, with afternoon thundershowers still prevalent in mountainous areas all across the country.

Tropical Storm Dianmu off the coast of Vietnam and a tropical depression likely to turn into Tropical Storm Mindulle southeast of Guam Friday would not pose a threat to Taiwan, forecasters said.