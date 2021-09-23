US$ 2.2 Bn in 2026 |Asia Pacific Hybrid Rice Seeds Market|Development of New Hybrid Rice Varieties

A hybrid rice is a variety of rice that is bred from two very different parents. Hybrid rice has both greater vigor and higher yield as compared to parent variety and is commonly called as hybrid vigor. This specialized technique is developed to obtain maximum yield i.e. up to 30% higher than that of conventional varieties.

The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be US$ 7.1 Bn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the Asia Pacific hybrid rice seeds market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.2 Bn in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific hybrid rice seeds market revenue is expected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing yield as compared to conventional rice seeds is a major factor expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, development of new hybrid rice varieties that are more resistant to various diseases and environmental stress is another factor expected to propel the growth of Asia Pacific hybrid rice seeds market over the forecast period. Promotion of hybrid rice cultivation by government authorities is other factor driving growth of the market.

However, high cost of hybrid rice seeds is a major factor expected to limit growth of Asia Pacific hybrid rice seeds market over the forecast period. This is attributed due to several procedures involved in production of these seeds, which includes thin and row planting, filling gaps, GA3 application, roguing, manual harvesting, and cleaning. In addition, shortage of skilled manpower is another factor expected to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period as hybrid rice seed production is more complex than that of regular rice and the process is required to be carried out by skilled manpower as it involves various risks, especially during the early stages of the process.

Based on type, the Asia Pacific hybrid seeds market is segmented based on 3-Line Breeding System and 2-Line Breeding System. The 2-line breeding system segment contribute major revenue share as it is a simplified procedure of hybrid seed production.

Market Segmentation:

Asia Pacific hybrid rice seeds segmentation, by type:

• 3-Line Breeding System

• 2-Line Breeding System

Asia Pacific hybrid rice seeds segmentation, by country:

• Bangladesh

• Pakistan

• Vietnam

• Philippines

• Indonesia

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Get PDF Research Sample Before Buying For More Professional And Technical Insights: https://marketresearch.biz/report/hybrid-rice-seeds-market/request-sample/

Country segmentation includes Bangladesh, Pakistan, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC. Rest of APAC is expected to contribute major share in terms of revenue in Asia Pacific hybrid rice seeds market and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of leading producers and consumers of hybrid rice seed as well as presence of prominent players in the countries. Market in India contributes second highest revenue share, followed by Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh.

Rest of Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the hybrid rice seed market, and it accounts for largest market revenue over US$ 834.0 Mn in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by Rest of Asia Pacific market is expected to continue over the forecast period and expected to grow with a CAGR over 6.5%.

China is expected to be world’s largest hybrid rice seed manufacturer and consumer. Rice contributes 40% to the total calorie intake of consumers in the country, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the Asia Pacific hybrid rice seeds market are DuPont Pioneer, Syngenta, BAYER CropScience AG, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited, Advanta Limited, Nirmal Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd., Hainan Shennong Gene Technology Co., Ltd., WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD., Hefei Fengle Seed Co., Ltd., Zhongnong Fat Industry Group Co., Ltd., RiceTec, Inc., and cSL Agritech Corporation.