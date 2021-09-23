PET Preforms Market Garner Above US$ 29.3 Bn in 2026, Globally, Driven By Rapid Development Of FMCG Industry

Preforms are moulded products of certain shape, form, and size, which are then further blown to make bottles in blowing machines. PET preforms are made of PET (polyethylene terephthalate), which is one of the most common thermoplastic polymer resin in polyester family. PET preforms are highly delicate products, the bottles made from them look very similar to glass bottles, however they are not fragile like glass.

The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be US$ 98.5 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, PET preforms market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 29.3 Bn in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Rapid development of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry is one of the key driver expected to boost growth of the global PET preforms market. Rinsing consumption of FMCG such as carbonated drinks, juices, cosmetics, and food items, has led to an increasing usage of PET preforms for production of PET bottles, jars, tubes, and others. In addition, availability of PET bottles in all sizes, and other properties such as convenience to carry, hygienic, ease of handling, durable, and lightweight, is increasing adoption of PET bottles globally, thus driving consumption of PET preforms globally.

PET preforms and bottles are also extremely cost-effective, durable, and safe. PET bottles cost less than US$ 0.60 for a 500 ml bottle or lesser when bought in bulk. Food & beverages, and personal care product companies find PET bottles highly cost-effective, as compared to other alternatives such as glass, and aluminum bottles. Also, PET bottles or plastic is considered most environmentally friendly among glass, and aluminum, and is more durable compared to other options.

Rise in tourism is also expected to boost consumption of bottled water, which is another factor expected to boost growth of the global PET preforms market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of waterborne diseases such as typhoid, hepatitis A, diarrhea, and others, and increasing health awareness are fueling consumption of bottled mineral water.

The global PET preforms market is segmented on basis of neck size, application, and region. On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into carbonated drinks, bottled water, other drinks, edible oil, food items, and others. The carbonated segment is expected to account for majority revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for carbonated drinks with low sugar content and regular product launches.

Global PET Preforms Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of neck size, application, and region. The neck size segment includes 25mm, 28mm, 29mm & 30mm, and others. The application segment includes carbonated drinks, bottled water, other drinks, edible oil, food items, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By neck size: The 28mm segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026, owing to its wide application across soft drinks, food items, cosmetics, and others.

By application: The carbonated drinks segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segment, and register a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period, owing to increasing consumption of carbonated drinks in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and others.

By region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the PET preforms market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6 % between 2017 and 2026, owing to the presence of prominent players in the region.

Revenue from the PET preforms market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR of over 6% between 2016 and 2026. The market in Asia Pacific also accounted for highest revenue contribution in the global PET preforms market in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. China is estimated to be the largest market for PET preforms in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and India. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market for PET preforms in this region. Increasing young population, with high disposable income has increased consumption of carbonated soft drinks, liquor, personal care products, food products, and others. The health conscious population has led to an increased consumption of juices, and non-carbonated drinks.

Key players in the global market are Retal Industries LTD., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., RESILUX NV, Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd., Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd., Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Ind., Societe Generale des Techniques, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, and KOKSAN Pet Packaging Industry Co.