CAGR of 3.7% By 2026|Lead Frame Market Growth Driven By Growing Demand For Consumer Electronics Globally

The global lead frame market revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Lead frames are one of the most important component parts of discrete and IC devices, which provide electrical interconnection to board, heat dissipation for IC devices and mechanical support for device and package. Quality of a lead frame plays a major role during integrated circuit packaging as it can risk the performance and reliability of IC chip. Increasing usage of technology in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and automobile industry is a factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements in semiconductor industry is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market in the near future.

The global lead frame market is estimated to value US$ 2.5 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% in terms of value during forecast period 2017–2026. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be US$ 13.4 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Increasing strong demand for consumer electronics globally is a major factor fueling growth of the global market. Rising usage of smartphones, tablets, and laptops comprising integrated circuit packaging have increased the demand for lead frame in the global market. Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets is majorly seen among the young population across the globe. In addition, rising need for miniaturization of portable and hand-held devices is another factor driving growth of the global market. Furthermore, significant growth of the LED packaging industry is other factor favoring growth of the global lead frame market, owing to increased use of LED across various end user industries such as backlighting, automotive and many more.

However, availability of substitutes in the market is a factor restraining growth of the target market. Delamination and pop-corning are defects in an integrated circuit lead frame package but their respective effect on the package varies significantly.

Rising urbanization and increasing developments of electronic gadgets are factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global market.

Global lead frame market segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

• Single layer lead frame

• Dual layer lead frame

• Multi-layer lead frame

Segmentation by application:

• Consumer electronics equipment

• Commercial electronics equipment

• Industrial electronics equipment

• Others

Segmentation by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The market in China is estimated to account for highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of consumer electronics manufacturing units in the country coupled with rising penetration of smartphones and tablets. The market in China is estimated to be followed by markets in Southeast Asia and Japan. The markets in respective region/country is expected to be driven by increasing advancements in semiconductor packaging and miniaturization of portable and handheld devices.

The market in Southeast Asia is expected to account for second-highest share in the target market over the forecast period, owing to increasing spending power coupled with growing demand for consumer electronic products are other factors expected to boost demand for lead frames, which in turn is driving market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of lead frames in various industries, especially in automotive and healthcare, coupled with rising demand for cost-effective and advanced microchip-based lead frames is another factor expected to boost growth of the Southeast Asia market over the forecast period. In March 2018, the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) launched Singapore’s first Complex Equipment Consortium (CEC) to enhance collaborations and develop technical capabilities to expand the electronics and semiconductor industry.

Key players operating in the global stairlift market include Precision Micro Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., ENOMOTO Co., Ltd., STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., Mitsui High-tec, Inc., Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd., Amkor Technology Inc., Stork Veco B.V., and Ningbo Hualong Electronics Co., Ltd.