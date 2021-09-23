Potassium Carbonate in Laundry Detergent Market Five-Year Cumulative Revenue (2017–2021) To Be US$ 0.3 Bn

Potassium carbonate is a translucent, odorless, granular or crystalline material that absorbs water from the air. Owing to its capability to effectively remove dirt, grime, and stains from fabric it is used in various laundry detergent products.

High demand for liquid detergents across the globe is a major factor driving growth of the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market. In addition, development of online channels for sale of potassium carbonate, as well as laundry detergents is expected to augment growth of the target market. Moreover, rising preference for automatic washing machines has been boosting demand for liquid laundry detergents across the globe is another leading factor supporting growth of the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market.

A major factor restraining growth of the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market is low penetration of liquid detergent in some underdeveloped and developing countries, owing to lack of awareness about the product and its benefits among individuals in this countries. Also, high cost of potassium carbonate than its direct substitute products such as sodium carbonate is also expected to hamper growth of the target market up to a certain extent. In addition, relatively higher manufacturing cost of potassium carbonate than sodium carbonate and comparatively more ecofriendly nature of sodium carbonate are other factors may hamper growth of the target market.

Development of cost–effective manufacturing and production techniques for liquid laundry detergents using potassium carbonate will create high potential revenue opportunities for major manufacturers of laundry detergent in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Potassium Carbonate in Laundry Detergent Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of region. The region covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The Market in Europe accounts for second highest revenue share in the global market in 2016, whereas, the Asia Pacific potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market is expected to witness highest growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.1% during the forecast period.

The market in Latin America accounts for around 6% revenue share in global market. Increasing focus on market penetration of liquid detergent by leading players of laundry detergent is expected to support growth of the Latin America potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market in the forecast period. However, high product cost of liquid detergent is a major factor hampering growth of the Latin America potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market.

Key players profiled in the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market are Armand Products Company, Nachurs Alpine Solutions Industrial (NASi), American Elements, ASHTA Chemicals Inc., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd., and Bei Jing Kang Pu Hui Wei Technology Co., Ltd.