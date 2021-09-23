US$ 6.8 Bn Between (2017-2021)|Toddler Sippy Cups Market|Aid For Toddlers To Improve Hand-To-Mouth Co-ordination

Sippy cup is a spill-resistant drinking cup designed with a tight lid and a spout, especially for toddlers. Sippy cups have a detachable lid with a projecting hole designed to help a young child sip liquid from cup without spilling it. Sippy cups are available in the form of plastic, glass, and stainless steel.

The global toddler sippy cups market is estimated to value nearly US$ 1.2 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value during forecast period 2017–2026. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be around US$ 6.8 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Toddler sippy cups materials have huge demand from various age groups such as < 12 Months, 12 to 24 Months, 2 to 4 Years, and > 4 Years, which is expected to drive growth of the global toddler sippy cups market considerably over the forecast period.

Primary factor driving growth of the global toddler sippy cups market is that it acts as an aid for toddlers to improve hand-to-mouth co-ordination and is also of great help for transition from nursing or bottle-feeding to a regular cup. The spout pushes on your child’s teeth as they suck, which may lead to crooked teeth and tooth decay, and possibly even speech problems. This is a primary factor expected to hamper growth of the global toddler sippy cups market to a certain extent.

Sippy cups are not only useful for housewives to feed juices, water, etc. to their infants, but also helps working parents to keep food ready to be fed in their absence. In addition, various crèches and baby care centers provide food products in sippies for infants that spend the day in these care centers.

However, increasing competition due to various major players and new entrants and increasing demand to offer innovative products has led to pressure to manufacture products and offer them at cost-effective prices, thereby resulting in reduced profits. In addition, products offered at relatively lower cost by local manufacturers is expected to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent.

Global Toddler Sippy Cups Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

• Plastic Type

• Glass Type

• Stainless Steel Type

Segmentation by application:

• < 12 Months

• 12 to 24 Months

• 2 to 4 Years

• > 4 Years

Segmentation by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (Ex Australia & China)

• Australia

• China

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Market in China is expected to account for major revenue share in the global toddler sippy cups market, and is projected to register highest growth in terms of revenue in the next ten years, owing to increasing demand for the product from 2 to 4 Years, and > 4 Years age group in across various region across the globe.

Increasing urbanization and increasing purchasing power of consumers in the Asia Pacific (Ex Australia & China) region is resulting into high demand for sippy cups instead of traditional feeding methods, and this is expected to further drive market growth in the next ten years. Several regulatory policies regarding the manufacture of feeding bottles in the region regarding the safe use of sippy bottles for feeding are major factors expected to contribute towards growth of the Asia Pacific (Ex Australia & China) toddler sippy cups market to a significant extent.

Key players operating in the global market include MAM Babyartikel GmbH, Philips Avent Holdings Limited, Munchkin, Inc., Richell Corporation, Thermos LLC, NUK USA LLC, The First Years Inc., Dr. Brown’s, Nuby Inc., Tommee Tippee (Mayborn Group Limited), Gerber (Nestlé S.A.), Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Combi Corporation, Lifefactory, Inc., and B.Box.