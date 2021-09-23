CAGR of 7.1% By 2026|Automotive Air Filter Market Driving Factor – Increasing Carbon Emissions Levels

Automotive air filters block dirt particles and other harmful elements from entering into an engine or a fuel system. Air filters improve performance quality and increase life expectancy of the vehicles. In addition, it improves mileage, and horsepower of a vehicle. They also improve airflow to engine and emission control, enabling proper ignition of the fuel.

The global automotive air filter market is estimated to value nearly US$ 4.5 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of value during forecast period 2017–2026. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be over US$ 25 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market Dynamics:

Increasing carbon emissions levels is a major factor expected to attribute towards the growth of global automotive air filter over the forecast period. In addition, to safeguard from increasing air pollution, dangerous exhaust gases, and other contaminants, cabin air filters are vital as they help reducing health risks associated with polluted air or toxic gases, which is expected to fuel growth of the global market the near future.

However, high replacement cost of air filters is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global automotive air filter market. In addition, lack of organized aftermarket services, and availability of low-cost substitutes by local manufacturers may hamper growth of the target market in the near future.

The recent trend observed in the global market is adoption of air conditioning systems in passenger cars segment to provide an ambient cabin space to occupants, which is expected to drive growth of the global market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

The global automotive air filter market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive air filter market has been segmented into intake air filters and cabin air filters. The cabin air filters segment is anticipated to hold largest share in the target market over the forecast period, owing to increasing automobile production across the globe.

On the basis of end-use, the global automotive air filter market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising stringent government regulations and increasing environmental awareness among individuals regarding the automotive pollution.

On the basis of application, the global automotive air filter market has been segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two wheelers. The passenger cars application segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share contribution in the global market and is anticipated to show a similar trend in the next ten years.

On the basis of region, the global automotive air filter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global market owing to easy availability of low-cost raw materials, low-cost of labor, and favorable government norms to promote FDI. The market in North America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period, followed by the market in Europe.

You Can Request Demo Version of Report Before Buying Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/automotive-air-filter-market/request-sample/

Increasing infrastructural activities related to adoption of automotive air filter in the transport sector in various countries in the region is a key factor expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific automotive air filter market. In addition, increasing production of passenger vehicles in emerging economies such as India, China, and Australia, owing to lower production cost is another factor expected to drive growth of air filter market in this region. Two wheelers dominate production volumes in 2016 and this segment accounted for about 78.6% of the total automotive production in the country in this region. Increasing preference towards private transportation among individuals, rising environmental concern, high adoption of cabin air filter in cars and intake air filter in bikes are the major factors expected to fuel growth of the target market in various countries in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Key players operational in the global market include Donaldson Company, Inc., Cummins Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Mann + Hummel Holding GmbH, Sogefi S.p.A., Ahlstrom Corporation, Hengst SE & Co. KG, MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, UFI FILTERS spa, and K&N Engineering, Inc.