Kenyan official: 7 dead after boat capsizes on Lake Victoria

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 15:55
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A local official in Kenya says seven people are dead after their boat capsized on Lake Victoria.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan says the seven bodies pulled from the lake after the accident on Tuesday include one of a child.

Officials say four people are still missing.

Police say 19 passengers were on board when the boat capsized less than a half-kilometer from the landing site.

The county commissioner says the boat was overloaded with passengers and luggage.

But Felix Ouma, who was steering the boat, said bad weather and water hyacinth were the main factors leading to the capsizing.

Such accidents are common on the lake and claim dozens of lives every year.

Updated : 2021-09-23 17:33 GMT+08:00

