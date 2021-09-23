Alexa
New Taipei City to lower alert to Level 2 Friday

Case closed on local kindergarten and community clusters after 1,003 people test negative at end of quarantine

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 17:12
New Taipei City lowers COVID-19 alert.

New Taipei City lowers COVID-19 alert. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After curbing an outbreak of COVID-19’s Delta variant, New Taipei City will loosen restrictions and lower its COVID alert to Level 2 starting Friday (Sept. 24), Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced in a routine press conference on Thursday (Sept. 23).

Hou first reported zero new cases in New Taipei City, then went on to say 1,003 people related to the local kindergarten and residential building clusters had all tested negative and finished their quarantine on Wednesday (Sept. 22). With the two clusters successfully contained, Hou said that the central government has now closed the case on the Delta variant’s spread within the city.

He thanked city residents and the 1,003 people for their cooperation and said the government and citizens alike must still be wary and prepared to combat COVID.

Hou also announced that New Taipei City will lift some epidemic-prevention restrictions and be under a Level 2 alert from Friday to Oct. 4.

Hospitals and care facilities will open to visitors under certain conditions, with gatherings of up to 80 people allowed indoors and up to 300 outdoors. Tourist attractions may accommodate up to 80% of capacity, and camping grounds will reopen in line with Level 2 restrictions.
COVID-19
Delta variant
New Taipei City
COVID alert
kindergarten cluster

