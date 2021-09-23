Taiwan stimulus vouchers to boost employment, wages in Q4

Stimulus vouchers will trigger more jobs, higher wages during the fourth quarter, according to a survey. Stimulus vouchers will trigger more jobs, higher wages during the fourth quarter, according to a survey. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The launch of “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers” will boost employment and wages during the fourth quarter of 2021, a survey said Thursday (Sept. 23).

Registration for the digital version of the NT$5,000 (US$180) coupons began Wednesday (Sept. 22), with more than 1.6 million individuals linking their vouchers to credit cards, mobile payment services, or stored value cards. The stimulus coupons can be used from Oct. 8 until April 30.

The system will not only boost consumption but will also make businesses consider hiring more employees and raising wages, according to a survey by the yes123 manpower agency. The upcoming Double Ten three-day national holiday and the season for the department store sales also contributed to rising optimism, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

A total of 44% of the companies participating in the survey said they were planning to hike salaries, while 73% were considering hiring staff during the final quarter of 2021. The manufacturing, technology, and wholesale sectors were the most likely to come up with the positive measures, the poll found.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, exporters were doing well, allowing them to raise wages, while businesses dependent on domestic consumption were more cautious, turning only to temporary workers for help.

The yes123 agency said it received valid survey replies from 1,208 members and from 966 businesses.