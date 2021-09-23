Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

MOVE Network announces strategic investment and cooperation agreement with AVATAR (Avalanche Asia Star Fund)

By MOVE Network, Media OutReach
2021/09/23 16:00

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 September 2021 - MOVE Network is thrilled to announce a strategic investment and cooperation agreement with AVATAR（Avalanche Asia Star Fund).


MOVE Network announces strategic investment and cooperation agreement with AVATAR (Avalanche Asia Star Fund)


MOVE Network will work with AVATAR to deploy NFT, DeFi, GameFi and metaverse functions on the Avalanche (AVAX) eco-system.


"We see NFTs as the gateway to creating a multilayered metaverse. DeFi + NFT creates a new NFTFi industry. We aim to pioneer this trend and believe that Avalanche with one of the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry will help us bring this mainstream. We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with Avalanche and AVATAR" said Bernard Lee, CTO at MOVE Network.


About MOVE Network

MOVE Network is a leading NFT aggregator covering a wide range of NFT products. MOVE Network allows enterprises and start-ups to obtain value by using blockchain technology to trade, pledge, create and auction NFT assets. Users will be able to use MOVE Network to access NFTS from different industries including entertainment, music, art, and e-sports.

Learn more about MOVE Network

Website: https://www.movenetwork.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/movemovenetwork

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/movenetworkofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/movenetwork_official/

Medium: https://medium.com/move-network


#MOVENetwork


About Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is an open, programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications.


Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol.

About Avalanche Asia Star Fund (AVATAR)

Avalanche Asia Star Fund is an independent venture fund formed by leading Asia VCs, dedicated to funding development of Avalanche's ecosystem in Asia. AVATAR intends to invest in DeFi, NFT, industry infrastructure, and ecosystem development projects.


AVATAR is composed of an experienced team of leaders from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Tsinghua University, Peking University, and Carnegie Mellon.

Updated : 2021-09-23 17:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast