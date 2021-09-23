Taiwan to continue testing Foxconn engineer for COVID

More tests are needed before a Foxconn engineer can be confirmed or ruled out as a COVID case. More tests are needed before a Foxconn engineer can be confirmed or ruled out as a COVID case. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More tests will be needed before an engineer at a Foxconn Technology Group company in New Taipei City can be confirmed or ruled out as a COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Thursday (Sept. 23).

Local media began reporting Wednesday (Sept. 22) that a COVID rapid test administered on a research and development engineer at Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) in New Taipei's Tucheng District had turned out positive for the virus.

However, after the engineer arrived at a hospital, a rapid PCR test showed a positive result, followed by a traditional PCR test that also yielded a negative result, UDN cited CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) as saying.

The engineer will therefore not be listed as a COVID case for the time being, but additional tests will be conducted Friday (Sept. 24) before her status can be determined, Chuang explained. The Centers of Disease Control's specialized Kunyang Laboratory will examine the results, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the New Taipei City Government said six colleagues of the engineer had tested negative for the coronavirus, ETtoday reported.