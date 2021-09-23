National Day fireworks to light up Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 20 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's National Day fireworks will return to Kaohsiung this year, and the Kaohsiung City Government has arranged for multiple viewing locations to admit up to a total of 20,000 people only, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a press conference on Thursday (Sept. 23).

This year’s firework show will feature over 100 firework shells that are 12 inches (30.48 cm) or larger, a record high number, said the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau. The show will also encompass the largest area in National Day firework history, with launch locations spread across more than 3 kilometers.

The show will be accompanied by original music from the Kaohsiung City Symphony Orchestra that is divided into four sections, including “Century in Retrospect” (百年•回望), “Celebration of Legacy” (經典•傳頌), “Island Imagery” (島嶼•光影), and “Democracy, Confidence, Taiwanese” (民主•自信•臺灣人). A National Day gala will also see Taiwan’s athletes from the Tokyo Olympics in attendance to thank them for their performance at the games.

According to the city government, those who wish to get a “front row seat” at locations along Kaohsiung's harbor must register for an online lottery before the event, as only lottery winners will be allowed to enter designated viewing locations. They must also cooperate with COVID-19 prevention measures, such as leaving contact tracing information, wearing a mask at all times, and not eating or drinking.

The designated locations, which add up to 35 hectares in area, can accommodate up to 690,000 people, per Mayor Chen. However, the number of people allowed this year was adjusted to 230,000 under COVID-prevention regulations, and the city government further cut the number down to just 20,000 after taking safety into consideration.

Since the event was announced, various hotels in Kaohsiung have offered special programs to attract visitors, taking advantage of seaside locations or bundling stays with boat rides, per UDN.

According to the Liberty Times, more details about the event will be made available on Saturday (Sept. 25).