Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

CPTPP membership would add 2% to Taiwan’s economic growth

Farming, car parts manufacturing to face challenges

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 15:08
NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin sees 2% extra growth with CPTPP membership. 

NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin sees 2% extra growth with CPTPP membership.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group would add 2% to Taiwan’s annual economic growth rate but also pose challenges to farmers and car part manufacturers, officials said Thursday (Sept. 23).

The government announced Wednesday (Sept. 22) that it had filed an application to join the 11-member trade bloc, which includes Japan but not the United States. China applied on Sept. 16, with observers saying its admission before Taiwan in the CPTPP would pose extra problems for the island country’s bid.

The benefits of joining outweigh the disadvantages, with membership likely to add 2% to Taiwan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figure, said National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫).

He added that if countries like the United Kingdom, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines join the trade bloc but Taiwan does not, the latter’s economy would see its GDP growth drop by 0.5% or 0.6%, CNA reported.

While the agriculture and car part sectors are certain to face challenges if Taiwan becomes a member, the government said it would work out special measures and that not all tariff protections need to be removed immediately. Officials cited the example of CPTPP members Japan and Vietnam, who have still left some farm products outside the zero-tariff list.
CPTPP
Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
economic growth rate
GDP growth rate
National Development Council
NDC
Kung Ming-hsin
agriculture

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan applies to join CPTPP
Taiwan applies to join CPTPP
2021/09/22 20:45
Taiwan fruit exports to markets outside China rise by 137%
Taiwan fruit exports to markets outside China rise by 137%
2021/09/22 16:50
ADB raises Taiwan growth prediction to 6.2% for 2021
ADB raises Taiwan growth prediction to 6.2% for 2021
2021/09/22 16:23
Taiwan’s National Development Council to lead delegation's Europe trip
Taiwan’s National Development Council to lead delegation's Europe trip
2021/09/14 14:13
Taiwan president calls for national farm export marketing team
Taiwan president calls for national farm export marketing team
2021/09/08 18:27

Updated : 2021-09-23 16:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast