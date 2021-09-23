Reece Hodge in at fullback for Wallabies against Argentina

Argentina's head coach Mario Ledesma, left, talks with his assistant Michael Cheika ahead of the Rugby Championship test match between the All Blacks ... Argentina's head coach Mario Ledesma, left, talks with his assistant Michael Cheika ahead of the Rugby Championship test match between the All Blacks and the Pumas in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Argentina's head coach Mario Ledesma washes his team prepare to take on New Zealand in their Rugby Championship match on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, on th... Argentina's head coach Mario Ledesma washes his team prepare to take on New Zealand in their Rugby Championship match on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, on the Gold Coast, Australia. (AP Photo/Tertuis Pickard)

Australia's rugby coach Dave Rennie walks onto the field ahead of the Rugby Championship test match between the Springboks and the Wallabies in Brisba... Australia's rugby coach Dave Rennie walks onto the field ahead of the Rugby Championship test match between the Springboks and the Wallabies in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

South Africa's Lukhanyo Am, right, reacts after scoring try as Australia's Reece Hodge watches during the Rugby Championship test match between the Sp... South Africa's Lukhanyo Am, right, reacts after scoring try as Australia's Reece Hodge watches during the Rugby Championship test match between the Springboks and the Wallabies in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Fullback Tom Banks' pain has turned into Reece Hodge's gain for the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship match Saturday against Argentina.

Banks left the field clutching his right arm midway through the first half of Australia's 30-17 win over South Africa last weekend, the Wallabies' second win in a row over the world-champion Springboks. Scans revealed that Banks fractured his arm and he will be sidelined for an estimated six weeks.

On Thursday, Australia coach Dave Rennie named Hodge at fullback in his starting side against the Pumas, breaking a run of five consecutive test appearances off the bench for the Melbourne Rebels player.

Hodge’s versatility has often counted against him in a 50-test career that has seen him used as cover across the backline and midfield rather than a specialist. His only other test start at fullback came almost a year ago when Hodge was named in the starting 15 in a 16-16 draw with the Pumas.

Fellow Rebels player Rob Leota earned his first start for Australia, named at blindside flanker. He and Hodge are two of three changes to the match-day squad with playmaker James O’Connor set to make his first international appearance for the year from the reserves.

An unchanged front row sees James Slipper play his 109th test alongside club teammate Folau Fainga’a and powerhouse Taniela Tupou. Leota will be joined in the backrow by skipper Michael Hooper at openside flanker and Rob Valetini at No. 8.

Nic White will again partner Quade Cooper in the halves, with the Len Ikitau with Samu Kerevi in the midfield.

“It’s a really proud moment for Rob (Leota) and his family . . . he’s really impressed us with his work ethic on and off the field and worked hard for this opportunity," Rennie said.

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma was expected to name his side later Thursday. The Pumas have lost all four Rugby Championship matches, two each to South Africa and New Zealand.

The Wallabies have improved from seventh to third in the IRB world rankings after the back-to-back wins over the Springboks, while a victory in Townsville would be their first three-game winning streak since 2017.

They will play Argentina again on the Gold Coast in Queensland state next weekend in their final match of the Rugby Championship before departing for an overseas tour that includes a match against Japan on Oct. 23 and November tests in Britain against Scotland, England and Wales.

___

Australia: Reece Hodge, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (captain), Rob Leota, Matt Philip, Izack Rodda, Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Reserves: Feleti Kaitu’u, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Jordan Petaia.

Argentina: to be named.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports