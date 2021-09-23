Alexa
Photo of the Day: Huge crowds seen in Taiwan's Kenting over Mid-Autumn Festival

20,000 people crammed into Kenting over first 3 days of Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

  141
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 16:34
Crowded street in Kenting on Sept. 18. (Instagram, pingtungden photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival kicked off last week, a photo surfaced showing massive throngs of people had descended on the resort town of Kenting, prompting netizens to fear that the huge gathering could be a superspreader event for COVID-19.

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Taiwan ran from Sept. 18-21 and took place amid relaxed Level 2 epidemic prevention measures as local COVID-19 cases have ebbed in recent weeks. On Saturday (Sept. 18), the first official day of the holiday, Facebook and Instagram user Pingtungden posted a photo showing people packed shoulder to shoulder on Kenting Main Street.

According to statistics by local Kenting authorities, over 9,000 people had crowded onto the town's main thoroughfare by Saturday, with 8,000 there on Sunday, and by Monday, the total number of visitors had risen to 20,000. In the controversial photo, countless people can be seen shirking social distance guidelines as they casually eat while walking, with some not wearing their masks properly or completely maskless.

Netizens were concerned that the packed crowds could start a major new outbreak:

"Epidemic prevention breach."

"Level 4 light starting to come into view."

"Some people work hard at epidemic prevention, other people work hard at spreading the disease."

"With this kind of crowd gathering, the outbreak will explode as soon as the Mid-Autumn Festival ends."

In response to the reports of large crowds, the Pingtung County Government on Monday announced that it would implement crowd control measures 30 minutes later that day. During the first press conference after the big holiday had concluded on Wednesday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officials said that they will monitor the area for the next two weeks to see if there are any signs of a cluster infection.

