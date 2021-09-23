Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC to attend White House semiconductor meeting

Virtual gathering will discuss impact of Delta variant on chip supply chain among other issues

  130
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 13:32
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) plans to take part in a virtual White House meeting that is set to convene on Thursday (Sept. 23), with companies involved in the semiconductor supply chain to discuss the ongoing chip shortage.

TSMC will join Intel, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Ford, GM, and BMW among others as they meet with White House officials to discuss issues within the chip industry, including the impact of the Delta variant on semiconductor supplies and better coordination between chipmakers and consumers, according to Reuters.

The meeting will be led by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, the U.S. Commerce Department announced earlier this month. This will be the third meeting held by the White House concerning semiconductors.

President Biden met with representatives from key industry players in April, when he said the administration had bipartisan support for legislation to fund the chip sector. This was followed by another summit in May, when Raimondo held discussions with companies on the supply shortage, saying the U.S. could aid in increasing transparency in the market.

Amid concerns over the supply chain and trade tensions with China, the U.S. has been pushing for chipmakers to set up more production in America. While TSMC and Intel are both planning on setting up new fabs in Arizona, it will be years before they come online.
TSMC
White House

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Intel to produce GPUs
Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Intel to produce GPUs
2021/09/22 13:47
Taiwan’s TSMC continues to improve water management
Taiwan’s TSMC continues to improve water management
2021/09/20 15:39
Taiwan’s TSMC expected to build facility in Kaohsiung
Taiwan’s TSMC expected to build facility in Kaohsiung
2021/09/14 15:39
Taiwan’s TSMC to sell US$1 billion bond for production expansion
Taiwan’s TSMC to sell US$1 billion bond for production expansion
2021/09/13 12:15
Taiwan’s TSMC considers Kaohsiung expansion
Taiwan’s TSMC considers Kaohsiung expansion
2021/09/08 13:52

Updated : 2021-09-23 14:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast