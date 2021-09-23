Taiwan’s TSMC to attend White House semiconductor meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) plans to take part in a virtual White House meeting that is set to convene on Thursday (Sept. 23), with companies involved in the semiconductor supply chain to discuss the ongoing chip shortage.

TSMC will join Intel, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Ford, GM, and BMW among others as they meet with White House officials to discuss issues within the chip industry, including the impact of the Delta variant on semiconductor supplies and better coordination between chipmakers and consumers, according to Reuters.

The meeting will be led by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, the U.S. Commerce Department announced earlier this month. This will be the third meeting held by the White House concerning semiconductors.

President Biden met with representatives from key industry players in April, when he said the administration had bipartisan support for legislation to fund the chip sector. This was followed by another summit in May, when Raimondo held discussions with companies on the supply shortage, saying the U.S. could aid in increasing transparency in the market.

Amid concerns over the supply chain and trade tensions with China, the U.S. has been pushing for chipmakers to set up more production in America. While TSMC and Intel are both planning on setting up new fabs in Arizona, it will be years before they come online.