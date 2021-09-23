Marshall Islands president asks UN to end its ‘shameful silence’ on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Marshall Island President David Kabua chastised the UN for excluding Taiwan in strong terms on Wednesday (Sept. 22) as he addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

In a pre-recorded message, Kabua said the coronavirus pandemic necessitates collective actions from all countries and stakeholders. Taiwan should be allowed to participate within the UN system “in an equal and dignified manner,” he stressed.

“The shameful silence must end,” Kabua stated, criticizing the UN for barring Taiwanese people from attending UN-related events and even tours of the global body’s headquarters because of their “nationality.”

Also voicing his support for Taiwan on the second day of the general debate was Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Falla. Given the challenges currently confronting the world, “Taiwan can provide experience, capacity, and know-how for the strengthening of multilateralism,” he noted.

Another Taiwanese ally, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado, did not mention Taiwan in his half-hour speech. The Central American country has not spoken about Taiwan in the UN General Assembly for six consecutive years but has written the secretary-general over the years urging Taiwan’s inclusion, according to CNA.

Three of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have spoken up for it since the commencement of the debate, including the president of Palau on Tuesday (Sept. 21). Nauru is the only ally of Taiwans slated to give an address on Thursday’s agenda.