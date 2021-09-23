Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Marshall Islands president asks UN to end its ‘shameful silence’ on Taiwan

Taiwanese barred from attending UN events, going on tours to its headquarters

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 12:32
Marshall Islands President David Kabua. (YouTube screenshot)

Marshall Islands President David Kabua. (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Marshall Island President David Kabua chastised the UN for excluding Taiwan in strong terms on Wednesday (Sept. 22) as he addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

In a pre-recorded message, Kabua said the coronavirus pandemic necessitates collective actions from all countries and stakeholders. Taiwan should be allowed to participate within the UN system “in an equal and dignified manner,” he stressed.

“The shameful silence must end,” Kabua stated, criticizing the UN for barring Taiwanese people from attending UN-related events and even tours of the global body’s headquarters because of their “nationality.”

Also voicing his support for Taiwan on the second day of the general debate was Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Falla. Given the challenges currently confronting the world, “Taiwan can provide experience, capacity, and know-how for the strengthening of multilateralism,” he noted.

Another Taiwanese ally, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado, did not mention Taiwan in his half-hour speech. The Central American country has not spoken about Taiwan in the UN General Assembly for six consecutive years but has written the secretary-general over the years urging Taiwan’s inclusion, according to CNA.

Three of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have spoken up for it since the commencement of the debate, including the president of Palau on Tuesday (Sept. 21). Nauru is the only ally of Taiwans slated to give an address on Thursday’s agenda.
UN
Taiwan
General Assembly
Marshall Islands
Guatemala
Honduran

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
2021/09/22 19:13
‘Anxiety relief’ train comes back to life in southern Taiwan
‘Anxiety relief’ train comes back to life in southern Taiwan
2021/09/22 17:52
Disney+ debut in Taiwan timed with celebrations in November
Disney+ debut in Taiwan timed with celebrations in November
2021/09/22 15:43
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last
2021/09/22 13:40
Taiwanese will still be able to enter US in November: Premier Su
Taiwanese will still be able to enter US in November: Premier Su
2021/09/22 13:15

Updated : 2021-09-23 12:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead