Gil scores in 91st, Revolution clinch 1st MLS playoff spot

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 10:30
CHICAGO (AP) — Carles Gil scored in the 91st minute and the New England Revolution beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Wednesday night, becoming the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot.

New England (18-4-5) won for the 11th time in 14 games to reach 59 points — 15 ahead of second-place Nashville. Chicago (6-15-5) lost at home for the second time in nine matches.

Gil took a pass from Tajon Buchanan, dribbled down the right side of the box and sent a shot over goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from a difficult angle.

New England led 1-0 and 2-1. Henry Kessler scored in the 11th minute and Teal Bunbury in the 62nd. Bunbury ran past the defense for Gustavo Bou's glancing header and calmly slotted it past Slonina.

For Chicago, Carlos Terán scored in the 40th by heading Gastón Giménez's corner kick off the hands of Matt Turner. Giménez scored in the 63rd on a wide-open shot from the penalty spot.

