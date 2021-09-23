Alexa
New York City FC 1, New York Red Bulls 1

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 10:25
New York City FC 1 0 1
New York Red Bulls 0 1 1

First Half_1, New York City FC, Castellano, 12 (Moralez), 31st minute.

Second Half_2, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 7 (penalty kick), 90th+10.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Callens, New York City FC, 21st; Tinnerholm, New York City FC, 44th; Davis, New York Red Bulls, 45th; Reyes, New York Red Bulls, 61st; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 80th; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 82nd; Chanot, New York City FC, 84th; Clark, New York Red Bulls, 85th.

Red Cards_Parks, New York City FC, 73rd.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_16,072.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 90th+1), Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Nicolas Acevedo, 79th), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, James Sands; Valentin Castellano.

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards (Kyle Duncan, 62nd), Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Wikelman Carmona (Caden Clark, 72nd), Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Dru Yearwood, 46th, Frankie Amaya, 79th), Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Andrew Gutman, 46th); Fabio, Patryk Klimala.

Updated : 2021-09-23 12:46 GMT+08:00

