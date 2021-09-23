Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

CPTPP should not let Chinese intimidation stop Taiwan's entry: US-Taiwan Business Council

Council calls for Biden to publicly support Taiwan’s application and for US to join CPTPP too

  126
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 11:42
Rupert J. Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council

Rupert J. Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The US-Taiwan Business Council (USTBC) has called on members of the Comprehensive & Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to vote in favor of Taiwan's membership and to not let Chinese intimidation get in the way of the country’s ascension.

In a statement issued on Thursday (Sept. 23), the Washington, D.C.-based council welcomed the news that Taiwan has formally applied to become a member of the CPTPP, saying Taiwan’s strengths in technology, investment, and supply chains would make it a vital and valuable partner of CPTPP countries.

As a leading global economy — and as a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) — Taiwan has every right to be included in the CPTPP if it can reach the high bar set by its members, the council claimed.

Taiwan has already extensively consulted with members of the CPTPP, and this should better facilitate bilateral and multilateral support for its application, the council said.

USTBC President Rupert Hammond-Chambers said, “China too has recently submitted its own application to join the CPTPP. China’s recent submission to join the CPTPP should have no bearing on Taiwan’s application, which should be considered by the CPTPP members on its own economic merits and free of all Chinese political and military intimidation or coercion.”

Hammond-Chambers added that the “USTBC encourages the Biden Administration to publicly support this development.” Though the U.S. is not presently a member of CPTPP, the USTBC is also advocating for it to join the trade pact.

The U.S. is undertaking many important initiatives in the Asia-Pacific, including the recently announced AUKUS partnership with Australia and the U.K. In the absence of trade liberalization, however, the country’s bilateral and multilateral efforts in the region are at a disadvantage, the council said.

The USTBC also called on the Biden administration to consider expanding the already substantial business, trade, and economic ties between the U.S. and Taiwan by formally announcing the start of negotiations on a U.S.-Taiwan bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

A U.S.-Taiwan BTA would complement Taiwan’s membership in the CPTPP and further fortify the essential relationship between two of the Asia-Pacific's most important democracies, the Council concluded.
US-Taiwan Business Council
CPTPP
trade agreement
economic and trade

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan applies to join CPTPP
Taiwan applies to join CPTPP
2021/09/22 20:45
Think tank calls on Taiwan to join the CPTPP before China does
Think tank calls on Taiwan to join the CPTPP before China does
2021/09/08 17:58
Taiwan, Japan reach consensus on coast guard cooperation
Taiwan, Japan reach consensus on coast guard cooperation
2021/08/29 14:54
European Parliament to discuss name change for EU office in Taiwan
European Parliament to discuss name change for EU office in Taiwan
2021/08/28 20:24
Tsai lays out roadmap for Taiwan to join CPTPP
Tsai lays out roadmap for Taiwan to join CPTPP
2021/08/10 12:01

Updated : 2021-09-23 12:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead