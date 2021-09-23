Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 10:40
Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Sept. 22), marking the 19th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft both flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the planes.

Beijing has sent a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, and bombers into the identification zone this month. Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Sept. 22. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shaanxi Y-8

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/21 10:52
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/20 10:47
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/17 08:33
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/16 09:43
Two Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/15 11:37

Updated : 2021-09-23 11:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City