Japan's foreign minister welcomes Taiwan's application to join CPTPP

Tokyo will respond from 'a strategic point of view and with the public's understanding'

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/23 11:07
Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, sits at a table on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting on May 3, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu has welcomed Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Motegi endorsed Taiwan’s application when talking to reporters on Thursday (Sept. 23) while in New York, according to a Kyodo News report. He said Japan will respond based on its strategic viewpoint and the understanding of Japanese citizens.

Motegi described Taiwan as an "extremely important partner of Japan that shares basic values such as the rule of law." He also said Tokyo will respond to the country’s bid to join the 11-member CPTPP "based on a strategic point of view and with the public's understanding."

Taiwan's formal application to join the trade pact, submitted Wednesday (Sept. 22), follows a similar bid made by China just days earlier. There are 11 countries in the CPTPP, including regional economic heavyweights like Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

The unanimous approval of all 11 member states is required for new applicants to successfully join.
