Dodgers activate outfielder AJ Pollock off injured list

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 06:46
DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder AJ Pollock from the injured list a day earlier than they were anticipating in order to have another position player on the bench.

With outfielder Cody Bellinger going on the injured list and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor dealing with a sore neck, the Dodgers elected to bring back Pollock on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. He's been sidelined since Sept. 5 with a strained right hamstring.

Pollock was expected to be available in a pinch-hit capacity Wednesday with plans to start in left field on Thursday.

“Just making sure we have enough position-player coverage,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained. “AJ was progressing really well, just to have him available off the bench will be helpful.”

The 33-year-old Pollock is batting .297 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs this season.

In other moves, the Dodgers designated right-hander Shane Greene for assignment. He appeared in nine games with a 4.05 ERA and one save.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-23 09:42 GMT+08:00

