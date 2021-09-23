Alexa
Chicago Bulls exercise contract options on White, Williams

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 05:15
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls exercised rookie scale contract options for the 2022-23 season on guard Coby White and forward Patrick Williams on Wednesday.

White, who had his fourth-year option exercised, averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists in his second NBA season. His status for the start of the upcoming season is in question after he had surgery on his left shoulder in June. The Bulls said at the time he was injured “while engaged in basketball activities away from the team.”

The Bulls picked up their third-year option on Williams, who averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds as a rookie. He was drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in 2020.

The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final tournament play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year. Practices start next week.

